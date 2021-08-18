4-Day Weather Forecast For Burns

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.