San Saba Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
