Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morganton

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 6 days ago

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7eP0i00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
33
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy