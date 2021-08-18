4-Day Weather Forecast For Morganton
MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
