Blanding, UT

Blanding Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 6 days ago

BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7eNUU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

