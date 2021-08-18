Blanding Daily Weather Forecast

BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



