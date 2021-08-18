Spicer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
