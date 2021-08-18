Cancel
Spicer, MN

Spicer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 6 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7eLj200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spicer, MN
