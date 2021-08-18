Cancel
Fort Kent, ME

Weather Forecast For Fort Kent

Fort Kent Dispatch
 6 days ago

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7eKqJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

