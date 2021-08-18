Cancel
Yuma, CO

Weather Forecast For Yuma

Posted by 
Yuma News Alert
Yuma News Alert
 6 days ago

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bV7eGJP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yuma News Alert

Yuma News Alert

With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

