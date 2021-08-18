4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
