Cut Bank, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank

Cut Bank Bulletin
 6 days ago

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7eCmV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cut Bank, MT
ABOUT

With Cut Bank Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

