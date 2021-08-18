4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



