Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall Patchy Dense Fog in River and Lake Valleys through 10 AM Patchy Dense Fog has developed in river and lake valleys of Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less. This includes the U.S. Highway 72 and Interstate 59 corridors. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 9 to 10 AM.