Glenwood Daily Weather Forecast
GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
