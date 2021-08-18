Cancel
Linn, MO

Linn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Linn Dispatch
 6 days ago

LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7dv1d00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

