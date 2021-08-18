Linn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
