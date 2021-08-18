Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eutawville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eutawville

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 6 days ago

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7du8u00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
53
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eutawville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy