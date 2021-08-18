4-Day Weather Forecast For Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
