Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connell, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Connell

Posted by 
Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 6 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bV7dScg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
19
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Connell, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy