4-Day Weather Forecast For Connell

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.