4-Day Weather Forecast For Connell
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
