Galivants Ferry Weather Forecast
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
