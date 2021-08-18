Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Hacker’s brief

By County 17
county17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Don’t Give Out Your Personal Information: If you receive an email with the subject line of “Good morning” from Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva at lovecapko@gmail.com saying she is the Director of the International Monetary Fund in the U.S. and they have money for you that was lost in Africa, do not send them your personal information. This scam was reported by a Laramie citizen.

county17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Medicare Fraud#Cyberwyoming Alliance#Markwhite1773 Gmail Com#Western Union#Isla Smi#Isla6566smi Gmail Com#Atm Card Delivery#Visa#The United Nations#The Federal Reserve#Usda#Fbi#Ms Isac Patch#Isac#Adobe#Connect And Magento#Remote Desktop Client#Mozilla#Nichestack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
MilitaryHackRead

US military personnel defrauded into losing $822m through scams

According to AtlasVPN researchers, US military personnel lost over $822 million in different kinds of cybercrime and scams between 2017 and 30 June 2021. The researchers examined data compiled by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). They discovered that the most amount ($484.4 million) was lost by military families and reservists, followed by veterans and retirees whose financial damages account for 35% of all losses ($290.1 million).
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns Floridians About Phishing Scam Offering Fake COVID-19 Relief Funds

On Monday, state Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about a new phishing scam that offers fake COVID-19 relief funds. Scammers are impersonating Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief and requiring personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds.
Technologymakeuseof.com

T-Mobile Investigates Hacker's Claims of a Huge Data Breach

A huge personal data leak is a company's worst privacy-related nightmare, and T-Mobile is potentially in the middle of its own. A hacker claims to have stolen 100 million customer records from the company, but is it all hot air or a legitimate threat?. T-Mobile's Potential Privacy Headache. As reported...
EconomyFortune

Be afraid: Executives warn about personal data harvesting and use

Today’s A.I. needs data. And some of the biggest A.I. ethics questions are about how that data is obtained and used. So it ought to be alarming when a sizable number of senior executives admit that their collection and use of consumers’ personal information is sometimes unethical. That’s the shocking...
Public SafetyDark Reading

FBI Issues Advisory on 'OnePercent' Ransomware Group

A ransomware operator calling itself the OnePercent group has been attacking US companies since at least November 2020 using the Cobalt Strike post-exploit toolkit and remote PowerShell commands to move laterally on compromised networks. In an advisory this week, the FBI described the group as using phishing emails with a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Cell PhonesSeattle Times

Top phone scams and how to avoid them

Finances FYI is a weekly series providing straightforward finance tips and best practices to help improve financial literacy. That mobile phone that you carry around in your pocket brings you fast access to a galaxy of information and entertainment. Oh, you can make calls and text, too!. But with all...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy