Hacker’s brief
Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Don’t Give Out Your Personal Information: If you receive an email with the subject line of “Good morning” from Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva at lovecapko@gmail.com saying she is the Director of the International Monetary Fund in the U.S. and they have money for you that was lost in Africa, do not send them your personal information. This scam was reported by a Laramie citizen.county17.com
