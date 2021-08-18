Sisseton Weather Forecast
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
