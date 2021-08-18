Cancel
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton Weather Forecast

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
 6 days ago

SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeAcw_0bV7d9BM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

