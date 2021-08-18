Telluride Daily Weather Forecast
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
