Telluride, CO

Telluride Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 6 days ago

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7cvqa00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

