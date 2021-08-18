Cotulla Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
