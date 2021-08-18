Patents simplified online by KITS and NASSCOM CoE

Who is creating patents and should you get one too?. Patent publications related to AI and machine learning have continued to increase at a dramatic rate, now reaching close to 100K applications a year at the US Patent Office. Only three years ago the rate was closer to 70K applications a year. Using patentguru.com, I reviewed the frequency of U.S. patent publications and patent application publications for the following terms in their title: “machine-learning” or “machine learning” or “data analysis” or “analytics” or “computer program product” or “artificial intelligence” or “data science” or “neural network.” The more general terms of “analytics” and “computer program product” were included as only the patent titles were reviewed not the body of the patent text.