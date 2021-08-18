Cancel
Pinedale, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Pinedale

Pinedale News Alert
 6 days ago

PINEDALE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7cbRI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

