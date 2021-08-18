Dr. Preethi John Director, Chitkara Global Health Institute
In an effort to support the development of a diverse pool of women leaders in global health, the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) and the Women and Health Initiative (WHI) within the Global Health and Population Department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health offers the Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health, a year-long program designed to advance the leadership skills of talented global health leaders from low and middle-income countries who are committed to the mentorship of future women leaders in medicine and public health.
