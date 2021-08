Margaret A. Clauss, 84, passed away at 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born in Jasper on March 24, 1937, to Verena (Wirthwein) Haller and Frank Haller. Margaret was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate. At the age of 54, she graduated from Vincennes University with an Associate Degree in Social Work. Although she worked at various places, she is best known as a cashier at Buehler’s IGA and the Social Worker at Friends for Kids.