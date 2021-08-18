Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wolf Point, MT

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Wolf Point, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wolf Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7cLVm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point, MT
23
Followers
172
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolf Point, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy