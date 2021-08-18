Lakeview Daily Weather Forecast

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



