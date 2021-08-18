Cancel
Lakeview, OR

Lakeview Daily Weather Forecast

Lakeview Digest
 6 days ago

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7cJkK00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

