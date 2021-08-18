Cancel
Falls City, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Falls City

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 6 days ago

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV7cFDQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

