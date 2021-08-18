Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Is it likely Leicester will sign Takehiro Tomiyasu? FoL’s verdict

By Nathan Wong
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Leicester City have already made four signings, they are still looking on the market for further additions; a testament to the clubs’ ambition. The latest Foxes target, according to sport witness, now comes in the form of defender Takehiro Tomiyasu who currently plays for Bologna. This is an interesting proposition considering he was linked with Spurs earlier this window. On the face of it, Tomiyasu ticks many boxes; these being his relative youth combined with international and top-league experience, as well as his versatility.

foxesofleicester.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

131K+
Followers
323K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Daniel Amartey
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fol#Bologna#Spurs#Ghanaian#Lcfc#Japanese#Italians#English#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Leicester City in talks to sign Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City are in talks with Southampton over the signing of 29-year-old central defender Jannik Vestergaard. The Foxes are very keen to add centre-back cover to their ranks before their Premier League season starts on Saturday due to injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans. It was previously reported that...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The three players most likely to leave Leicester City this summer

As we arrive towards the start of yet another exciting Premier League season, Leicester City shall look to utilize this period to offload redundancy. A club like City doesn’t have the liberty of utilizing an endless purse. To adapt, develop, and sustain they need to sacrifice redundancy at times to mend their other pressing issues. This season the search for a suitable right-winger was our top priority going into the transfer window.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The latest on Leicester’s attempts to sign Noni Madueke

As the days tick on, Leicester City have less than two weeks to sign further reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on August 31st. It’s no secret Brendan Rodgers wants to further reinforce, as the Foxes lack depth and quality in key positions. One position Leicester City have really struggled...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

New Leicester City signing must step up in leader’s absence

The task at hand for Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers is to salvage the maximum possible points while dealing with the fragility in their backline. The injury concerns pile up yet again for the Foxes at the start of a new Premier League season as they look to crack the top four ceiling for the third consecutive time. The tagging concern for Rodgers’ side has been the absence of Jonny Evans‘ backline leadership.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

West Ham United vs Leicester City: Predicted Line Ups

Leicester City face their first Premier League away test of the season as they travel down to the capital on Monday night to face West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Foxes opened their League campaign last weekend with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a clever finish by Jamie Vardy.
BBC

Connie Scofield: Leicester City sign ex-Birmingham City midfielder

Leicester City have signed midfielder Connie Scofield, who was out of contract after leaving Birmingham City. The 22-year-old had progressed through the ranks at the Blues, having first joined the team at the age of nine. Scofield made 29 league appearances in total for Birmingham, who finished 11th in the...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Classic encounters: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Leicester City are on the road for the first time this season as they make the trip to the capital to face West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium on Monday night. Both sides started their campaigns with a win, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United in their respective fixtures, and will look to continue on from their excellent season's last year which saw the Hammers and Foxes qualify for the Europa League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel discusses retirement

Leicester City captain and first-choice goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, has begun discussing his eventual retirement. But don’t worry Foxes fans – he’s going nowhere yet. Schmeichel turns 35 in November, so he is already a veteran. A vet’ who is decorated glitteringly with trophies and awards all over. In fact, a good majority of Premier League fans consider him one of the best stoppers around. He is at least an underrated EPL champion – surely that we can all agree on?
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

How Leicester City will cope with latest defender injury crisis

After a fresh defensive injury, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have some tough choices on how to get through this crisis. Here are the options. David Ornstein reports that Jannik Vestergaard has picked up a knock in training for the match. This means the King Power side will be without several important defenders.
UEFAgoal.com

Arsenal’s Partey, Brighton’s Tau & Leicester City’s Iheanacho ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles, Black Stars and Bafana Bafana will be without their English based stars for next month’s qualifying matches enroute Qatar 2022. Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Percy Tau and Leicester City’s quartet of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka plus Daniel Amartey will play no part in September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifications for Africa.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal's bid to sign £60m-rated star James Maddison is 'OVER' after Leicester refused to budge on their demands as Gunners make Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard AND Lyon's Hossem Aouar their prime targets

Arsenal's pursuit of James Maddison is reportedly dead in the water, with the Gunners not seriously chasing the Leicester City star this summer. The Gunners are in the market for a creative midfielder this window, with Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid following his loan spell leaving Mikel Arteta short of options.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Leicester hijacking Tottenham plans for Bologna defender Tomiyasu

Leicester City are jumping in on Tottenham's proposed move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. The 22-year-old is someone Spurs have been chasing all summer, but have not reached an agreement with Bologna for his signature. Now the Foxes are weighing in on making an offer for the Japan international as...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​DONE DEAL: Besiktas announce signing of Ghezzal from Leicester

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has secured a permanent transfer to Besiktas. The Turkish club took to social media to announce Ghezzal putting pen to paper on his contract. The Algerian passed his medical and signed for the club where he spent the past season on loan. "He's going nowhere!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy