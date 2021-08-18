Is it likely Leicester will sign Takehiro Tomiyasu? FoL’s verdict

Even though Leicester City have already made four signings, they are still looking on the market for further additions; a testament to the clubs’ ambition. The latest Foxes target, according to sport witness, now comes in the form of defender Takehiro Tomiyasu who currently plays for Bologna. This is an interesting proposition considering he was linked with Spurs earlier this window. On the face of it, Tomiyasu ticks many boxes; these being his relative youth combined with international and top-league experience, as well as his versatility.