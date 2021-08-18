Russell Daily Weather Forecast
RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
