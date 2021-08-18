Blanco Daily Weather Forecast

BLANCO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



