Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuba, NM

Cuba Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 6 days ago

CUBA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bV7brHT00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cuba News Alert

Cuba News Alert

Cuba, NM
38
Followers
152
Post
405
Views
ABOUT

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cuba, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy