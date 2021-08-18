Cuba Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CUBA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
