Nathalie Weather Forecast
NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
