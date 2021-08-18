4-Day Weather Forecast For Hebbronville
HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
