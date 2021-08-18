Battle Mountain Daily Weather Forecast
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
