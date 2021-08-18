Cancel
Battle Mountain, NV

Battle Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 6 days ago

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bV7bdAX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

