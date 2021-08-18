Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Weather Forecast For Alderson

Posted by 
Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 6 days ago

ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV7baWM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
25
Followers
197
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alderson, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy