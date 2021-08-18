Daily Weather Forecast For Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0