Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grangeville, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Grangeville

Posted by 
Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 6 days ago

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7bYhm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grangeville Journal

Grangeville Journal

Grangeville, ID
31
Followers
216
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grangeville, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy