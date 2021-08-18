Daily Weather Forecast For Newcastle
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
