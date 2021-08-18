Piedmont Weather Forecast
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
