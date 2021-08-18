Piedmont Weather Forecast

PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.