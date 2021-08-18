Cle Elum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
