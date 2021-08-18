Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Cle Elum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 6 days ago

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV7bSPQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

