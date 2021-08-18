4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.