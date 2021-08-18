Cancel
New Hampton, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 6 days ago

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bV7bQdy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

