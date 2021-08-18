4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
