Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 71 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



