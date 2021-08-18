Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0