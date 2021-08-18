Cancel
Grafton, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton

Grafton Updates
 6 days ago

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj4NR_0bV7bO7k00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

