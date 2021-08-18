Cancel
Linden, TN

Wednesday set for rain in Linden — 3 ways to make the most of it

Linden Digest
 6 days ago

(LINDEN, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linden Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7bNF100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

