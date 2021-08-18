Cancel
Roseau, MN

Roseau Daily Weather Forecast

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 6 days ago

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db1zN_0bV7bMMI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

