Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain during the day; while rain overnight High 76 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.