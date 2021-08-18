Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
