Perry, NY

Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 6 days ago

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7bKaq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

