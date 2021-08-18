Daily Weather Forecast For Crownpoint

CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.