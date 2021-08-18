Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta, UT

Delta Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Delta Voice
Delta Voice
 6 days ago

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV7bHwf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Delta Voice

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
15
Followers
177
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Weather Forecast#Ut#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy