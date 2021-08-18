Delta Weather Forecast
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
