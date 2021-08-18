4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



