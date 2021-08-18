4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
