Weather Forecast For New Windsor
NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0