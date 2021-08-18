Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

Weather Forecast For New Windsor

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 6 days ago

NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7bFBD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
11
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Md#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy