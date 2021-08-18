Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ogallala Today
 6 days ago

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bV7bEIU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

