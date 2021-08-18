Ogallala Weather Forecast
OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
