Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, AL

Weather Forecast For Centreville

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 6 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7bDPl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
47
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy