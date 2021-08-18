Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Wednesday sun alert in Melrose — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 6 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) A sunny Wednesday is here for Melrose, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bV7bCX200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
18
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ventnor City, NJPosted by
Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Ventnor City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VENTNOR CITY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ventnor City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Vidalia, LAPosted by
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vidalia: Tuesday, August 24: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Tuesday, August 24: Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 26: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy